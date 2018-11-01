A Hitman’s Bodyguard Sequel Is Happening, So How Good of a Hit Man Can He Be?

Photo: Lionsgate

If a hit man needs so much continued protection, is he even a good hit man at all? Variety reports that Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Salma Hayek will all return for a sequel to Hitman’s Bodyguard. In the first movie, Jackson played a contract killer on his way to testify against an Eastern European dictator, Reynolds played his security detail, escorting him to the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands, and Hayek played Jackson’s incarcerated wife. This time around, it will be The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, with Jackson and his presumably out-of-jail wife recruiting Reynolds to assist them on a mission on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Many hijinks will no doubt ensue.