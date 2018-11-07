Hasan Minhaj Reveals How Bill Clinton Inspired Him to Create Patriot Act

Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix this weekend with a brand-new episode of his series Patriot Act. While you wait, here’s a bonus “Deep Cuts” clip from the episode where Minhaj answers questions from the studio audience. Near the end of the clip, Minhaj is asked if there was “a moment or political event” that made him realize he had to create Patriot Act, and he reveals that back in his Daily Show days, an experience he had at the Democratic National Convention in 2016 played a big part in it — specifically when Bill Clinton rallied Muslims in the crowd to “help” find terrorists.

“I remember standing there and being like, ‘Bill, I hate to tell you this … I don’t know any terrorists.’ I’m not Terrorist the Bounty Hunter,” Minhaj says. “He thought our only value was to help find terrorists, right?” Minhaj adds that while he considered writing an “angry internet post” about it, ultimately he went another route: “I was like, ‘Look, I’m not gonna get my humanity from Bill fucking Clinton. He’s just not gonna get it … He will never understand where I’m coming from, my POV, the things my community has had to go through. We have to claim that shit on our terms.’ So I just started working on the show.”