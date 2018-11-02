Hulu Orders Kat Dennings Comedy Dollface to Series

Kat Dennings. Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Kat Dennings is heading to Hulu to star in her own comedy. The streaming network announced today that it’s handed out a ten-episode series order to a show titled Dollface starring and executive-produced by the 2 Broke Girls alum. The show centers on “a young woman who — after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend — must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.”

In addition to Dennings, executive producers on the show include creator and writer Jordan Weiss, showrunner Ira Ungerleider, Margot Robbie, and Matt Spicer (Ingrid Goes West), who also directed the first episode. Dollface originally was ordered as a pilot at Hulu last year.

Production on the series begins sometime in 2019.