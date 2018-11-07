Is Ariana Grande Rebooting the First Wives Club Reboot?

Photo: Ariana Grande

On Tuesday night, Ariana Grande dropped the kind of tweet that leaves us with more questions than answers. Whilst posting a photo of herself dressed all in white and holding a bouquet, alongside Victoria Monét and Tayla Parx, she also name checked the First Wives Club and referenced her upcoming appearance on Ellen. Those of us on the receiving end of this tweet were left to theorize what this could mean. Is Grande innocently celebrating her friendships? #Latergramming a group Halloween costume? Or could she actually be planning to unveil a First Wives Club-themed music video for her new single “thank u, next” on Ellen? Is the single going to be part of the upcoming TV show reboot? The truth is we don’t know, we can’t know, because we simply must learn to live with each mystery Ariana Grande lays at our feet. Thank you, Ariana, next.