iTunes Decides Chinese Pop Star’s Sales Will Not Count

Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

This week, Ariana Grande fans were confused to see their fav’s new single ‘thank u, next’ sitting at number two on the iTunes chart, and that was maybe the biggest problem many of them had that day. The travesty occurred because Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu’s new album Antares was dominating most of the iTunes top ten list, much to everyone’s surprise, as Wu is hugely popular in China but relatively unknown in the US. However, it now looks like Wu’s sales will not be counted towards the iTunes sales chart after all, since Apple determined the numbers were acquired fraudulently. Variety is reporting that it appears the album’s release was delayed in China, but not in the US, inspiring the singer’s huge Asian audience to find ways to purchase the album early in the US iTunes store. Some of Variety’s sources claim this was actually an intentional attempt to “game the U.S. system” and gain exposure in in America. And while we can’t be sure if this actually gained him any new fans, he’s certainly made a lot of Ariana Grande-loving sworn enemies.