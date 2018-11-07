Jason Blum. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company

When horror super-producer Jason Blum accepted his honor at the Israel Film Festival on Tuesday night, he was booed offstage after making comments about President Donald Trump. According to Variety, Blum was booed when he made a reference to the night’s midterm election results, which were still coming in. “A lot is on the line, the last two years have been hard for all of us who cherish the freedom as citizens of this country,” he said. “The great thing about this country is that you can like Trump, but I don’t have to, and I can say what I feel about it — and I don’t like it!” he continued. Variety reported that there were a few walkouts in response to his speech, delivered at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Blum, who was being honored with the festival’s Achievement in Film & Television Award, continued to talk over the jeers. “As you can see from this auditorium, it’s the end of civil discourse,” he said. “We have a president who calls the press the enemy of the people. Thanks to our president, anti-Semitism is on the rise.”

The audience cheered when a man (identified by Variety as Yossi Dina, an Israeli pawnbroker who appeared on Beverly Hills Pawn) tried to pull Blum from the stage around the 2:34 mark in the video. Over the PA system, a woman called security to the stage.

Sadly it is not a good idea to mix Politics with the arts! #JasonBlum Founder & CEO of BlumHouse Productions spoiled the... Posted by Dr. Estella Sneider on Tuesday, November 6, 2018

After the event, Blum tweeted, “Well, this night went kinda haywire.”

