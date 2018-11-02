The Kids Have Had Enough of Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween Candy Prank

Year after year, Jimmy Kimmel insists on being the Grinch who stole Halloween. For the past eight Octobers, he’s encouraged parents to prank their kids by pretending they ate all of the Halloween candy. The kids understandably go mental. They worked very hard at being cute to get those Milky Ways and Starbursts. But this year, they’re fed up with all the antics. Most kids are devastated at the sight of their empty plastic pumpkin baskets. Others show more empathy and forgiveness than most adults can muster up. And a couple of kids just take it out on that “freaking idiot” Jimmy Kimmel. Better step up your game next year, Jimbo.

