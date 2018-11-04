Hey TV Writers, Your Frasier Reboot Ideas Are Lacking ‘the Necessary Fire’

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images

The promise of even more tossed salads and scrambled eggs have been floating around in small-screen purgatory since Kelsey Grammer expressed interest in rebooting Frasier earlier this year, even if he’s cooled on the idea a little bit after realizing, uh, doing a good reboot is hard. However, while attending a panel for the show’s 25th anniversary at the USC Comedy Festival alongside his fellow Frasier stars this weekend, he explained he’s still actively meeting with writers about potential reboot ideas, but frankly, they all suck. “No, there’s been no premise that has come along that has the necessary fire,” Grammer said. “A lot of us are quite committed to the concept that you would never try to redo what we once had.” Also in attendance was David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin, whose involvement Grammer said would be integral to the reboot moving forward: “There is nothing set in stone. In my own personal approach to what I’ve discussed with other people is that I wouldn’t want to do it without these guys.” Just remember, his name will never be Frajer.