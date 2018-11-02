Les Moonves Says He’s Not Trying to Come Back to TV Because He’s ‘Retired’

Les Moonves. Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Les Moonves was forced out at CBS following allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, but right now he’s insisting that he’s not coming back to TV because he’s “retired.” TMZ ambushed Moonves and his wife Julie Chen, as they are wont to do, and asked Moonves if he has any plans to continue working, possibly with another network. “I’m retired,” Moonves insisted, repeating the phrase several times in a row. (He has denied the most serious allegations against him.) Chen, however, who left her position on CBS’s The Talk in the wake of Moonves’s departure, played more coy about the possibility that she might return with a new project, telling the TMZ reporter that he was “kind” for suggesting she should.