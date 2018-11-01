Lil Xan Is Making a Mac Miller Tribute Album

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan is working on a tribute album to Mac Miller, who died in September. Per TMZ, Xan canceled five of his upcoming shows because he’s been busy recording songs for the project, titled Be Safe. The title comes from what Miller told Xan the last time they saw each other. “We’re told Xan’s been working nonstop on it — if he wasn’t onstage somewhere, he was in the studio trying to perfect the project — and, at this point, he just feels burnt out,” TMZ reports. The canceled shows were in Texas and the Midwest, and will be rescheduled.

Following Miller’s death, Xan said he’s considered retiring from music. “When your hero dies, fuck that shit, I don’t want to make music no more,” he said on the No Jumper podcast. “[The last time we saw each other] he was like, ‘Be safe.’ People say that, you know, like, ‘Be safe.’ But he grabbed me, and he pulled me back and he was like, ‘No, I mean be safe. That almost made me cry, that’s my idol right there.”