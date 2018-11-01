Oh Yes Indeed, Mariah Carey’s New Song ‘A No No’ Samples Lil’ Kim

Mariah Carey. Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images For dcp

As Mariah Carey gears up to drop her 15th album, Caution, next week, she’s released its latest single inspired by Lil’ Kim. “A No No” reworks Kim’s “Crush on You” remix featuring Lil’ Cease and Biggie, using its beat as the backdrop for her updated interpretation. Shall I proceed? Yes indeed it uses Biggie’s verse “He’s a slut, he’s a hoe, he’s a freak / Got a different girl every day of the week” for her take on the classic, which is about the opposite of a crush and, allegedly, not even about love at all. Rumor has it the song was written about her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, whom Carey fired last year in her switch to Roc Nation; Bulochnikov is now suing Carey for breach of contract and sexual harassment, claiming that Carey would often appear nude around her, which Carey has denied. “Get me and Shapiro on the phone (case closed),” she sings, referencing one of the lawyers who got O.J. Simpson acquitted. All of which means that, a yes yes, Mariah is back to making diss tracks. Watch out!