Jane Fonda Feels Pretty Bad for Megyn Kelly, Actually

Megyn Kelly’s inaugural week of hosting her Today hour, as you may recall from last fall, was so full of blunders that we had to fulfill our journalistic duty and compile all of ‘em for your viewing pleasure. The second day is what got most headlines, though, when Jane Fonda side-stepped (and side-eyed) a question from Kelly about her history of plastic surgery during a joint interview with Robert Redford about their latest film. In subsequent months, Fonda relished in spewing out some disses about Kelly and her lack of interviewing skills, although now that Kelly is out of a job at NBC, Fonda’s changing her tune a bit — a nice little tune of sympathy. “I feel badly because, you know, I wanted her to make it, I did,” she told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Kelly’s blackface debacle. “That’s how everyone learns, through making mistakes. It’s through failure that we grow and learn. I know that has been true for me, and I think it is for everybody.” High road, population one.