Are You Ready for Kurt Russell’s Hot Santa?

Enough with misbehaving Santas. Time for roguishly handsome Santas who just want to do the right thing and pay for ride shares in candy canes. In the first trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles, a sour older brother is raining on his little sister’s holiday parade by telling her there is no Santa Claus. Then, wouldn’t you know it, Kris Kringle pops into their lives and makes a believer out of the skeptical teen — but he ends up wrecking his sleigh in the process and endangering Christmas for children the world over! This must not stand, and together with his two new young pals the hottest Santa you’ve probably ever seen sets out to salvage the night and get all the good girls and boys (and moms?) their presents.

