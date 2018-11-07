Two Vanessas Hudgens Trade Places in Netflix’s Princess Switch Trailer

Netflix is going all-out this Christmas season, and by that we mean “committing fully to becoming its own Disney Channel.” For The Princess Switch, the streaming network has enlisted both Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Hudgens With an Accent for a movie about two women who switch places for a few days. One Vanessa Hudgens is entering a baking competition in Belgravia (an entirely different fictional European kingdom from A Christmas Prince’s Aldovia), while another is the princess of that kingdom. Then they apparently fall for the men in each other’s lives, because listen, those guys have lots of abs and those Vanessas Hudgens have eyes. The Princess Switch premieres November 16

Related