A New Season of The Great British Baking Show Arrives on Netflix Next Week

Photo: Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions/CHANNEL 4 PICTURE PUBLICITY1

We’re now two seasons into the rejiggered Great British Baking Show (or Bake Off if you’re in the U.K.) and even with a new judge and two new hosts, the show is as charming and fun to watch as ever. Earlier this year, season nine of the program premiered on Channel 4 in the U.K., and that same season will appear on Netflix on November 9 as “Collection 6” of the program. Back in August, Channel 4 shared a very quirky trailer for said season that has new co-host Noel Fielding written all over it. Fielding is best known for co-creating and starring in the comedy show The Mighty Boosh, where he famously played Old Gregg. Check the trailer out below and get ready to binge-watch everyone’s favorite baking competition in a few days.