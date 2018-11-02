Up

Roma

Netflix’s efforts in previous Oscar races came with one self-imposed hurdle: the streamer’s decision to put its films on the app the same day they hit the multiplex, which ticked off the big theater chains and contributed to the impression that they were not quite “real” movies. That changes this year, as Netflix revealed its awards contenders will now open in limited release ahead of their streaming debuts. That will give a strong boost to Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, which stands to benefit greatly from voters’ seeing it on the big screen. The move is not without some risk — what if it flops? — but that’s a risk that every other studio’s films face, too. Netflix think it’s got something in Roma, and it’s finally ready to play at the big table.