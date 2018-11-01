Penny Dreadful Will Rise From the Dead With a New Show Set in 1930s Los Angeles

Boo! Photo: Mitchell Jordan/Showtime

Showtime’s delightfully macabre Penny Dreadful ended back in 2016, but like anything spooky enough, it’s found a way to stick around. The network announced today that it’s bringing back Penny Dreadful creator John Logan for a new show, entitled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which will take place in 1930s Los Angeles instead of Victorian England, and will incorporate Mexican-American folklore. Kidding’s Michael Aguilar will also executive produce alongside Logan. City of Angels will be “rooted in the conflict between characters connected to the deity Santa Muerte and others allied with the Devil,” and feature all new characters and storylines. Could it still find a way to bring in Eva Green, though? Maybe as a witchy star of Classic Hollywood? She could definitely pull it off.