People Unites The Nation By Naming Idris Elba 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive

Photo: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

First, let us take a moment to pay our respects to the Sexist Men No Longer Alive. Might they enjoy eternity, flying through Heaven or subsumed into the energy of the Universe, still absolutely smoking hot. Let us turn now to the newly-crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2018, the one and only Idris Elba. People Magazine announces his reign to coincide with the Luther actor’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, which you can see below.

In these trying times, it’s nice that we can all come together to agree on one thing, if nothing else: that Idris Elba is the sexiest man on the face of the planet Earth, within the International Space Station and, until conclusively proven otherwise by science, present in the whole of existence. As the actor himself told People, “It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”