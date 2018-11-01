Pete Davidson Proposes to Maggie Rogers in This New SNL Promo

Jonah Hill’s return as the host of Saturday Night Live is just two days away now, and there’s a brand-new promo to get you excited. In the latest clip, Hill is joined by musical guest Maggie Rogers and cast member Pete Davidson, who you may have seen in the news once or twice over the past handful of months. Davidson decides to break the ice with Rogers in a very Pete Davidson way: “I’m Pete. Do you want to get married?”

Next up at SNL are Liev Schreiber and Lil Wayne, who will serve as host and musical guest, respectively, on November 10.