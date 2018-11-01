Nike shoe deals are tired. Under Armour contracts are for the olds. Post Malone is showing us the future of brand collaborations, and it is… Crocs? Malone, a Crocs enthusiast, posted to Instagram today to announce that his fresh collaboration with the practical shoe brand, called the Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog, was already sold out. He even gave a statement to Hypebeast about them that said, “If you like something, go get it. I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.” Considering the inventory disappeared in mere minutes, it seems the fans most definitely have been asking for them. The Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog also came with six “custom-designed Jibbitz™ charms,” which are basically shoe tchotchkes. One of them mimicked Malone’s “Stay Away” tattoo, and another was the “Posty Co” logo. Don’t be too sad if you missed this round, though. Malone said on Instagram that there would be “future releases.”