Rebel Wilson Issues Apology for Blocking Black Critics on Twitter

After tweeting out an inaccurate statement about being the first plus-sized woman to star as lead in a romantic comedy with her role in Isn’t It Romantic, many people quickly pointed out that Rebel Wilson was forgetting about actresses like Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique, Melissa McCarthy, and others.

Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 1, 2018

Instead of responding to the critiques or posting a screenshotted apology, she dismissed them, calling the films starring Mo’Nique and Queen Latifah a “slight grey area.” Wilson then took it a step further and began to block the people who tweeted at her about her statements — and most of the users she was blocking were black. She blocked so many people that they were able to create a sizable hashtag community under #RebelWilsonBlockedMe.

I shared my honest & respectful thoughts on Rebel Wilson’s erasure of iconic plus sized women before her.



Her blocking a fellow plus woman in this industry is a reminder that she doesn’t want to acknowledge her plus peers but rather ignore them entirely. pic.twitter.com/icUvY9QrCR — Nabela (@Nabela) November 3, 2018

On Monday evening, she circled back to the conversation, issuing a formal apology not only for her initial comments which she called “well intentioned,” but also for blocking the people who took the time to point out that she had been incorrect. She explained that she blocked people on Twitter because she was “hurting from the criticism.”

In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 5, 2018

“With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful,” she wrote on Twitter. “Again, I am deeply sorry.”

With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful. To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to- — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 5, 2018

acknowledge. I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 5, 2018

Based off of Twitter users’ responses to Wilson’s apology, it also appeared that she unblocked the people she initially blocked. “Rebel unblocked us,” one Twitter user wrote.

Rebel unblocked us. pic.twitter.com/mq4ceF7bnj — Kayla Prefers Ham Over Turkey Marie (@Maria_Giesela) November 5, 2018