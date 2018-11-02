Ridley Scott Is Ready To Entertain You With Gladiator 2

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Ridley Scott, a man who doesn’t seem big on taking time off, is returning to familiar territory. Deadline reports that the filmmaker and his Scott Free production banner are starting development on Gladiator 2. No, that does not mean Russell Crow’s Maximus will be retconned back to life. The new story would focus on Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s Lucilla and nephew to the evil Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), and would hopefully be something of a sword and sandals redemption after Exodus: Gods and Kings. Currently, Scott is directing a TV series for the first time, TNT’s Raised By Wolves, while being attached to helm multiple features (including another Alien movie) and produce a ton of other projects in both film and television. So, if Gladiator 2 does take off, it’s unknown where it would fit in the filmmaker’s production schedule.