Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In perhaps the most satisfying casting no-brainer of all time, Rita Moreno has joined the upcoming cinematic version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In The Heights, from Crazy Rich Asian director John M. Chu. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the One Day at a Time star will play Abuela Claudia, Cuban-American matriarch and mother figure to the show’s narrator, Usnavi de la Vega, a Washington Heights bodega owner who struggles with the choice between his dream of moving back to the Dominican Republic and his life in New York City.

Moreno extremely famously won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her turn in the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story (she’s got an EGOT, people!), and while we don’t want to get too excited or get our hopes up too high, isn’t that the entire point of musicals in general? Steve McQueen knows what we’re talking about.