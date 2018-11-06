Riverdale to Welcome a New Hot Adult: Kelly Ripa

Everyone, it’s time to welcome the newest hot adult to Riverdale. On Instagram Tuesday night, Kelly Ripa revealed that she will play Mark Consuelos’s character Hiram Lodge’s mistress on the show, posing with a cane in a creepy old library, as mistresses are wont to do. Ripa and Consuelos met on All My Children in the 1990s, and seem to be doing their best now to turn Riverdale into a reboot of that show. Their son Michael will play the younger version of Hiram in Wednesday night’s flashback episode. According to E!, Ripa will play Mrs. Mulwray (shades of Chinatown!), who is described as “confident and tough, she is Hiram Lodge’s alleged mistress. She’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.” We better get a showdown between her and Camila Mendes.

