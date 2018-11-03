Robin Thede’s Life Story Reportedly Headed Over to ABC In Sitcom Form

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

While 2018 could have closed out as just the year BET canceled Robin Thede’s late-night show, now it’s the year she created an autobiographical sitcom for ABC. Not too shabby. According to Deadline, the former host of The Rundown With Robin Thede is currently developing the comedy series, which she will write and star in, for the network. The as-yet unnamed show will be executive produced by 30 Rock alum and Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon.

Thede’s show is reportedly “inspired in part by her childhood growing up dirt poor in a trailer park,” and will switch between her younger self and her fictionalized adult avatar Robin Sanders, “a famous and successful financial advisor.” So, sort of like This Is Us’s timeline jumps, except hopefully with fewer gut-wrenching sobs. Actually, you know what, bring on the sobs. Why not? Laughter, ugly crying, financial advice. Why not let this show give you everything you need?