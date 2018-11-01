Joyeux RuPaul! Photo: VH1

Oh come, all ye dragful. In honor of the winter holidays, VH1 will air a special Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular on December 7 this year, bringing together eight queens — Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel — for some special wintry fun. There’ll be lip-syncs to music from RuPaul’s holiday albums, Slay Belles and Christmas Party, with Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Todrick Hall joining Ru on the judges panel to crown the first “Drag Race Christmas Queen.” The special will air at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.