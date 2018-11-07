Alec Baldwin Gets a Gig Reading Celebrity Books on Broadway

Cecily Strong, Alec Baldwin. Photo: Getty Images

The popular live comedy show Celebrity Autobiography, in which performers read excerpts from popular celebrity tell-all books, is heading to Broadway with a bunch of big names attached. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show — which was created by writer/performer Eugene Pack and co-developed with Dayle Reyfel — will have a four-week run at the Marquis Theater in New York every Monday night from November 26 through December 17. The show will feature stars like Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong and alum Rachel Dratch, Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, and SNL’s resident Trump impressionist Alec Baldwin, who was arrested over a parking-spot fight last week, just days before ABC decided to pull his new series, The Alec Baldwin Show, from its Sunday night time slot.

Here’s the full schedule for the show’s Broadway run:

November 26: Lewis Black Mario Cantone Rachel Dratch Eugene Pack Dayle Reyfel Cecily Strong

December 3: Mario Cantone Rachel Dratch Susan Lucci Eugene Pack Dayle Reyfel

December 10: Alec Baldwin Mario Cantone Rachel Dratch Eugene Pack Dayle Reyfel Cecily Strong

December 17: Mario Cantone Rachel Dratch Susan Lucci Eugene Pack Antoni Porowski Dayle Reyfel



According to the show’s website, the lineup will also feature “more special guests” to be announced at a later date. Check out some older performances from Celebrity Autobiography below, in which SNL alums Will Forte and Kristen Wiig read excerpts from Mötley Crüe’s The Dirt by Tommy Lee and Touch Me: The Poems of Suzanne Somers, respectively: