Leslie Jones Can’t Keep It Together in Jonah Hill’s Adam Grossman SNL Sketch

During Jonah Hill’s fifth SNL hosting gig over the weekend, we were treated to the return of his beloved recurring character Adam Grossman, the very adult and Benihana-loving six-year-old child Hill created with Bill Hader for his first hosting gig back in 2008. This time, Adam was joined by his nanny Miss Lilly, played by an unable-to-keep-from-laughing Leslie Jones. Adam reveals that his parents recently divorced, but it’s not completely bad news: “Don’t feel bad for me. I’m gettin’ every kid’s dream — two Hanukkahs!” Hopefully Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Mikey Day’s characters didn’t take Adam’s roasting too seriously, because hey, he’s six!

