Pete Davidson’s SNL Sketch About Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Been Cut

They ain’t happy. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The ethereal highs of being Steely Dan’s hypeman can only last for so long. Following the release of an SNL promo that features Pete Davidson proposing to musical guest Maggie Rogers, which subsequently drew the social media ire of his ex-fiancé Ariana Grande, a sketch Davidson wrote about the couple’s demise has reportedly been axed from tonight’s episode. Per TMZ, Davidson decided he “didn’t want to go through” with the sketch after hearing how upset Grande was at the promo — doubled with a stand-up act Davidson did last week that joked about their relationship — and SNL boss Lorne Michaels approved of the sketch being dropped in favor of something else. To bring this back full circle, let’s just say California will have to tumble into the sea before Davidson jokes about Grande in Studio 8H again.