Eyeless Congressional Candidate Isn’t Thrilled With Pete Davidson’s SNL Jokes

While you were all fast-forwarding Pete Davidson’s Weekend Update appearance to see what he would be saying about his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, you might’ve missed the actual conceit of why he showed up behind the desk to begin with. He gave some “first impressions” about various Republican and Democratic candidates hoping to get elected during this week’s midterms, one of which was Dan Crenshaw, who’s running for Congress in his home state of Texas. Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his eye during a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan after he was hit by an IED blast, earning a Purple Heart for his valor. As a result of the incident, Crenshaw’s right eye was destroyed, and he’s been wearing an eye patch ever since — a choice that drew some jokes from Davidson. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” he said with a laugh. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

Crenshaw has since been alerted to Davidson’s comments, and wrote on Twitter this afternoon that he doesn’t appreciate being mocked for his appearance: “Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018

Davidson signed off his segment by imploring everyone to go vote on Tuesday. Maybe Crenshaw will win!