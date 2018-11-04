Alec ‘Disgraced Former Actor’ Baldwin Doesn’t Get Away Unscathed on SNL

What, you thought Alec Baldwin’s pals in Studio 8H would give him immunity for allegedly engaging in some fisticuffs — some fisticuffs that got him arrested — over an East Village parking spot? As if! This is New Yawk, baby! Watch until the end of this cold open and your patience will be rewarded, when Kate McKinnon’s Laura Ingraham refers to Baldwin as a “disgraced former actor” who was seen “molesting a young Boy Scout.” It’ll all make sense when you realize Fox News is the outlet reporting the story.

