Liev Schreiber’s Saturday Night Live Promo Is Extremely Unsettling

Liev Schreiber heads to SNL this weekend to make his hosting debut alongside returning musical guest Lil Wayne, but exactly how funny is Liev Schreiber, anyway? As this new promo featuring cast members Mikey Day and Leslie Jones suggests, Schreiber is just a little bit funny but very, very, very creepy. As in, apparently possessed by a ghost child, but more likely a powerful evil entity that causes his eyes to light on fire, his body to start smoking, and his head to spin around Exorcist-style. Consider this a dire warning, SNL cast members: Load up on holy water now because demonic possession is no laughing matter.

