Saturday Night Live is Really, Really Nervous About the Midterms

The blue wave is coming! Isn’t it? Please tell me it is. Saturday Night Live echoed liberal America’s hopes and fears for Tuesday in a fake spot for Democrats. “They say don’t trust the polls, but I’m choosing to,” shakily intoned Kate McKinnon as she tried to arrange flowers while having a full-blown panic attack. The stress of midterms manifested differently for everyone: lashing out at their kids, chugging coffee, and breaking windows with supersonic screams. Nothing will assuage their fears, not the polls and especially not Nancy Pelosi swaggering on Colbert. I guess we’ll be holding our breath until Thursday. I mean Tuesday.

