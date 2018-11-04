SNL’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Now a Spokesperson for Extra Strength Quaaludes

Being forced to lie day after day to the American public is finally taking its toll on Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her sleep schedule, so much so that she’s succumbed to taking an iconic trio of melatonin, extra strength quaaludes, and what Michael Jackson’s doctor called “one-and-dones” to get a normal amount of shut-eye every night. And you know what? It’s working for her! She seems pretty happy! “People are always asking me, how do you sleep at night?” she explains. “In fact, they scream it at me all day long.” If our sleep aid made us immediately pass out, maybe we’d be as happy, too?

