Steve Carell Returns to Host SNL Next Week

Steve Carell. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Season 44 of Saturday Night Live continues to chug along, and the show just revealed the next host and musical guest.

On Twitter today, SNL announced that Steve Carell will return to the show to host on November 17, and he’ll be joined by musical guest Ella Mai. Carell most recently hit the big screen with the release of Beautiful Boy in theaters last month. He also recently joined the cast of Reese Witherspoon’s morning-news show in the works at Apple.

When Carell hosts later this month, it will make his third SNL hosting stint. He previously hosted in 2005 and 2008, then made an appearance alongside his fellow Anchorman co-stars when Paul Rudd hosted back in 2013. Ella Mai will be making her SNL musical-guest debut.

In the meantime, Liev Schreiber makes his SNL hosting debut this weekend alongside musical guest Lil Wayne.