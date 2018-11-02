Nothing Will Prepare You For The Twist In This Spies In Disguise Trailer

Remember the shock you felt when that thing with the car happened in Hereditary? Or the betrayal you experienced while watching Peter Parker dissolve in the arms of Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War? Those twists were pedestrian — complete rookie moves! — compared to the narrative swerve in the trailer for Spies in Disguise. Will Smith plays a suave James Bond-type just being all cartoon handsome with his life totally under control, until a thing happens we are not going to tell you about at all and then nothing is in his control. In the words of Willow Smith, “Oh my GOD.” There are so many bad surprises in life. Let’s take time to celebrate the good ones. Spies In Disguise will arrive in theaters sometime next year.

