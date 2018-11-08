Technically, Amber Ruffin Does Have Counterpoints

Fresh off the mid-term elections, Late Night with Seth Meyers brought two of its writers out to have a good old-fashioned point/counterpoint, which is just fancy late night jargon for a debate. Writers Ally Hord and Amber Ruffin went head-to-head, tackling tough questions like “Does the president stoke hate and fear?” “Where is the Democratic Party headed?” “Whatever happened to road maps?” and “Why won’t that bear tell me why he’s so angry?” From there, it mostly devolves into references to The Wonder Years and a bunch of inner monologues, but I mean, these days, what doesn’t?