The Kardashian Kids Did the Correct Halloween Costumes

Photo: Twitter

The Kardashian family went all out for Halloween this year, as is their way. But even Kim and her sisters dressed as Victoria Secret Angels (read: in their actual underwear) weren’t quite enough to pull focus from their adorable kids and their entirely correct and good costumes. On Wednesday, Kardashian posted photos of Saint West, along with her cousin Reign Disick, posing in the costumes from the video for Kanye’’s single “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump. And while Saint and Reign flaunted the big, boxy outfits you wish you’d remembered to set aside time to elaborately construct, Kim also posted a photo of North West and Penelope Disick wearing the actual still and sparkling water bottles backstage at Kanye West’s now infamous SNL incident. So at least something really good has come from all this.

Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018