USA Network Uses Election Day To Announce A Second Season of The Purge

Photo: Patti Perret/USA Network

There’s still a lot of purging and purifying to be done. USA announced today — conveniently the same day as the midterm elections — that James DeMonaco’s The Purge TV show will return for a second season. It’s the network’s top rated drama, and based on the continued success of the franchise across both film and television, audiences are not even close to tired of watching a parallel-universe America in which people save up all their hate for one night each year where they can legally lash out in any way they choose. Just some good old comfort TV.