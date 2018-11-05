Pals! Photo: AMC

After leaving The Walking Dead last night, though staying within the Dead universe in some way, Andrew Lincoln has decided to sound off on parts of the show he didn’t like. Asked to name decisions on the show he didn’t agree with in an interview with the New York Times, Lincoln said that he regretted the death of Steven Yeun’s Glenn. “Because Steven Yeun was such an important part of the rhythm of my years,” Lincoln said. “If anything, it’s probably like being in a boy band — you only have each other as a reference point. And then they start taking them away from you.”

Furthermore, Lincoln wasn’t a fan of the way the show killed Glenn, with Negan hitting him with a baseball bat until his eye popped out, something that alienated many fans. “We’ve been able to terrify people in film for 100 years without having to show an eyeball,” Lincoln said. “When that happens, it diminishes what we’re trying to make, which in my mind’s eye is a family drama set in hell. It’s not a sort of B-movie gore-fest.” Lincoln also suggested that “it would be more disturbing just keeping the camera on Maggie’s face,” and that “maybe that’s why I want to direct, because I want to make what I’ve been filming in my head.” Honestly, let Andrew Lincoln direct a show starring Steven Yeun. Seems like he’d do better by him than The Walking Dead did.