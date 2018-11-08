There’s a New Smashing Pumpkins Song

Every once in awhile, in the midst of our news cycle of nightmares, the universe throws us a bone. And today that bone came in the form of music, with the debut of a new single off the forthcoming Smashing Pumpkins album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. “Knights of Malta” is the third single off the band’s newest album, which is due out November 16th and will feature Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin, along with the band’s longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder. Oh, and also they’re going on tour, just in case you needed another reason to get hyped.

