The Ugly Betty Cast Would Revive the Show ‘In a Minute!’

Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

It’s been eight years since we said goodbye to beloved dramedy Ugly Betty, and our lives have been sadly poncho-free ever since. So would the cast return to revive it and end this fashion nightmare? “In a minute!” Michael Urie told Vulture at the Torch Song after-party at Sony Hall on Thursday night. “We all would. We loved each other so much and we loved it so much. We would absolutely do a revival and if you’re listening, ABC, please make it happen. You can make one of the characters a Trump supporter if [you] have to.” He also revealed that the cast loves to text. “We’re in touch all the time. [There] was just a text chain yesterday with America [Ferrera] and everybody, with this baby dressed up like Ugly Betty in the Guadalajara poncho.”

Becki Newton and Vanessa Williams were also at the opening night of Torch Song at the Hayes Theater and expressed similarly definitive interest in a reunion. “Sure! Let’s see if it happens, but absolutely,” Williams told Vulture. “Yes, period!” Newton said. But what does she think her character is up to now? “Amanda is not doing anything different. Amanda is doing the exact same thing and I think that’s why I enjoy playing her so much. She felt like she was wildly unpredictable. But I feel like, from an audience’s point of view, we can plan on what Amanda would do and say. I don’t know, I feel like she’s still following everyone around and still at Mode magazine waiting for everyone to come back.” Say what you will about pivoting to video, but a Mode magazine web series is something we would definitely watch.