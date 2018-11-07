Vince Gilligan Is Making a Breaking Bad Movie

Photo: Doug Hyun

Dust off your fan theories, kids, because Breaking Bad is coming back as a movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Vince Gilligan is working on a two-hour movie that their sources say “will be set in the existing Breaking Bad franchise.” There’s still a lot we don’t know, including whether any of the actors from the original AMC series will be returning, when in time it takes place, or whether the film will be airing on television or in theaters. What we do know, however, is that the project is codenamed Greenbrier, it will “follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom,” and, yes, it’s filming in New Mexico.