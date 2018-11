After so many ups and so many very down downs, Gretchen (Aya Cash) and Jimmy (Chris Greene) are finally going through with this marriage thing. Well, they’re most likely going through with it, or at least that is the plan. But regardless of when or how the wedding goes down, there will still be parties, sex in inappropriate places, and Gretchen getting punched in the face. The fifth and final season will air on FXX starting January 9.