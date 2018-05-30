The 15 Most Absurd Job Titles in Bachelor and Bachelorette History

It’s hard to pinpoint the exact season when Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants shifted away from mostly lawyers, sales reps, and otherwise conventional careers in favor of embracing a medley of weird jobs. It’s been a trend since day one, and it was further amplified with the debut of the newest Bachelorette season, where our leading lady, Becca Kufrin, got seduced by suitors with esteemed titles such as “social media participant” and “colognoisseur.” What exactly do these entail? Please, guess away! (One of them involves cologne the fragrance, not Cologne the populous German city.) In honor of this duo officially joining the Ridiculous Bachelor Job Titles club, Vulture went back to the franchise’s 2002 debut and highlighted all of the weirdest jobs that have cropped up since, complete with photo evidence. It’s a fun stroll down memory lane, that’s for sure.

The Pet Shop Girls

Photo: ABC

Photo: ABC

It would’ve been even more interesting if they listed their favorite Animals song, to be honest.

The Generics

Photo: ABC

Photo: ABC

Photo: ABC

“Keep it vague,” they said! “It may pique interest,” they said! They were swiftly rejected.

The Enthusiasts

Photo: ABC

I consider myself a Tom Petty Enthusiast. Sadly, I’ve been informed that is not a real job.

The Modern Take on Entrepreneurship

Photo: ABC

By that logic, I also consider myself to be a Pettyapreneur.

The Bona Fide New Yorker

Photo: ABC

You know what? This one actually seems pretty cool. Go, Mets.

The Specialists

Photo: ABC

Photo: ABC

The specialist market is getting awfully niche these days, huh?

“Whaboom”

Photo: ABC

We haven’t a clue what this one means.

The Creeps

Photo: ABC

Photo: ABC

Any takers, ladies?

The Overzealous Fanboy

Photo: ABC

Last, and certainly least.