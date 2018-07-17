9 Amazon Alexa Products for Lazy Entertainment Lovers

For $729 on Prime Day, you can get four of these much-improved versions of the One speakers to park around your abode. Two will easily serve as a sound bar for your TV, but you can also grab one for $199 if you only want a solid speaker for your tunes.But if you have the dough, it’s pretty fun to walk around your joint shouting commands so you can listen to music uninterrupted.

For $399, there’s the Beam. More of a traditional sound bar, mountable on walls, able to hook up with other Alexa-enabled speakers, can tell you if it’s raining outside if you don’t want to make the effort to look out the window.