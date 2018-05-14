How to Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

Photo: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ask any American what they’ll be doing at the crack of dawn on Saturday, May 19, and the answers will likely vary from Huh, sleeping? to Watching some British people get married! That’s because, of course, the long-anticipated wedding of “Meghan” Markle (of Suits fame) and Prince Harry (of ginger fame) will then occur, where the happy couple will exchange vows and smooch for all the world to see at the unbearably regal Windsor Castle. Whether you want to watch it live, record it for later, or totally ignore it in favor of some precious zzzs, television networks are making it easy to watch the big day unfold — but yes, having a cable subscription is advisable. Damn the Yanks! Here’s how to watch the royal wedding.

ABC

A special Good Morning America will be dedicated to the wedding, hosted by Robin Roberts and David Muir live from St. George’s Chapel. The coverage will also be livestreamed on the official ABC app and website. Start time: 5 a.m. ET.

BBC America

The network will air the entire event with limited commentary, both on its channel and through a livestream on the official BBC America app or website. Start time: 4 a.m. ET.

CBS

Gayle King and Kevin Frazier will be hosting a special CBS News report on the wedding, which will also include “special correspondent” Tina Brown. The wedding will be aired in full on the network, and through its livestream on the official CBS app and website. Start time: 4 a.m. ET.

E!

Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, and Sarah-Jane Crawford will be hosting E!’s coverage, which will air the wedding in full while peppering it with the trio’s commentary. Start time: 5 a.m ET.

Fox News

Shepard Smith and Sandra Smith will be reporting live from St. George’s Chapel, during which time the wedding will be aired in full. Start time: 6 a.m. ET.

HBO

Following their smashing success from the Rose Parade, Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan — or rather, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon in character — will break out their hosting chops once again for the royal wedding, which will be available to watch on both HBO and HBO Go. Start time: 7:30 a.m. ET.

NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be live from Windsor Castle for NBC’s coverage, which will air the wedding in full with the duo’s commentary. It will also be available to livestream on the official NBC app or website. Start time: 4:30 a.m. ET.

PBS

PBS will be switching between its own original commentary by Meredith Vieira and Matt Baker, and live coverage of the wedding from the BBC in the U.K. Start time: 4:15 a.m. ET.

MSNBC

Joy Reid will be anchoring the network’s coverage of the wedding, which will air in full. Start time: 4:15 a.m. ET.

BritBox

The Anglophile subscription service will be utilizing Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham for the wedding coverage, which will be livestreamed in full. Start time: 5 a.m. ET.

TLC

Hosts Randy Fenoli, Lori Allen, Monte Durham, George Kotsiopoulos, and Hayley Paige will provide fashion commentary throughout TLC’s live coverage of the wedding, which will air in full. Start time: 5 a.m. ET.