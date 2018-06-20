The Best of Antoni Not Cooking on Queer Eye Season Two

Antoni Porowski, a sweet man with a passion for fitted tees and avocados, technically serves as Queer Eye’s food expert. Whether he succeeds in that role is a matter of some debate, which we will not get into here, because [vaguely gestures as if exhausted by the whole matter]. What matters is that in Queer Eye season two, the show’s producers have discovered a whole new use for Antoni as a source of delightful background comedy. In several episodes, beginning with the season premiere, Antoni barely teaches any recipes at all, but instead cooks himself and then builds a nice little card castle. Below, a run-through of what Antoni did in the background while not cooking, which, unsurprisingly, makes up a lot of his time on the show.
1. Build a card castle
He’s so focused!
2. Play with old-fashioned data storage
It’s a [Anastasia voice] journey to the past.
3. Go grocery shopping
He’s a fan of cheddar.
4. Ask for help
This could also be the refrain of an Are You My Mother?–style children’s book.
5. Teach people what lung smells like
It does not smell good.
6. Watch other people cook
That’s just how you learn.
7. Feel inspired to experiment with gender fluidity after helping a trans man
It’s not not an awkward choice.
8. Explain that flamboyant fashion doesn’t necessarily say anything about your sexuality
It’s true.
9. Want a sectional
He wants a sectional.
10. Deploy an active listening face
He’s engaged in the moment.
11. Wear silly costumes
Giddy-up!
12. Announce which Golden Girls character he is
Sure!
13. Have a bad experience with a couch
It was the cat’s fault.
14. Reveal his egg preferences
How do you like them eggs?
15. Overachieve during yoga
We get it, you work out.
16. Give vocabulary lessons
How astute!