The Best of Antoni Not Cooking on Queer Eye Season Two

Antoni Porowski, a sweet man with a passion for fitted tees and avocados, technically serves as Queer Eye’s food expert. Whether he succeeds in that role is a matter of some debate, which we will not get into here, because [vaguely gestures as if exhausted by the whole matter]. What matters is that in Queer Eye season two, the show’s producers have discovered a whole new use for Antoni as a source of delightful background comedy. In several episodes, beginning with the season premiere, Antoni barely teaches any recipes at all, but instead cooks himself and then builds a nice little card castle. Below, a run-through of what Antoni did in the background while not cooking, which, unsurprisingly, makes up a lot of his time on the show.

1. Build a card castle

He’s so focused!

2. Play with old-fashioned data storage

It’s a [Anastasia voice] journey to the past.

3. Go grocery shopping

He’s a fan of cheddar.

4. Ask for help

This could also be the refrain of an Are You My Mother?–style children’s book.

5. Teach people what lung smells like

It does not smell good.

6. Watch other people cook

That’s just how you learn.

7. Feel inspired to experiment with gender fluidity after helping a trans man

It’s not not an awkward choice.

8. Explain that flamboyant fashion doesn’t necessarily say anything about your sexuality

It’s true.

9. Want a sectional

He wants a sectional.

10. Deploy an active listening face

He’s engaged in the moment.

11. Wear silly costumes

Giddy-up!

12. Announce which Golden Girls character he is

Sure!

13. Have a bad experience with a couch

It was the cat’s fault.

14. Reveal his egg preferences

How do you like them eggs?

15. Overachieve during yoga

We get it, you work out.

16. Give vocabulary lessons

How astute!