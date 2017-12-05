Fox Is Giving Rent the Live Musical Treatment

By
Image
Oh boy. Photo: Sony Pictures

Fox will soon present to the world five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes of … something. The network has announced that the beloved production Rent will be getting the live musical treatment. This is Fox’s follow-up to last year’s well-received Grease Live, and one of many other live televised musicals on theater producer extraordinaire Marc Platt’s plate: He already has a revival of Jesus Chris Superstar lined up at NBC for next Easter, and, just announced today, A Christmas Story also at Fox set for, yes, this Christmas. Fox’s Rent will be executive-produced by the estate of the heart-wrenching musical’s creator, the late Jonathan Larson. Hopefully, Fox will spare us the holiday peg.

Tags:

Fox Is Giving Rent the Live Musical Treatment