Today, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg decided to sit in on a news meeting at a top publication, and for some reason we at Vulture didn’t see them in our office. Was there a miscommunication that led them to the Washington Post instead? Sure, the Oscar-winning Hanks-Spielberg dream team is currently preparing for Pentagon Papers, a movie about the Post’s legendary series of articles that exposed a damning Department of Defense secret study regarding the Vietnam War, but why go to the place where that story broke in 1971, when you could instead talk about movies with us in 2017? While they’re at it, Tom Hanks, who plays editor Ben Bradlee in the film, should also bring along his co-star, the actor playing publisher Katharine Graham, Meryl Streep. We feel confident we’d somehow find a spot for her in our illustrious Slack channel.