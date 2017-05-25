Latest News from Vulture

27 seconds ago

Watch Hugh Jackman Describe Filming His Last Scene As Logan

▶️ After 17 years, Jackman is saying good-bye to the iconic superhero role.

4 mins ago

Rosario Dawson to Join X-Men: New Mutants, Playing Yet Another Marvel Character

But she won’t play Claire Temple.

17 mins ago

Hasan Minhaj Took a Job No One Wanted

“I was told repeatedly, ‘Don’t go after POTUS, don’t roast the administration in absentia.’”

18 mins ago

Finally, a Teen-Disease Romance for People Who Don’t Look Like Mandy Moore

Everything, Everything fills a void in the YA canon.

12:49 p.m.

Prince-Bythewood of Shots Fired Directing Marvel Adaptation Silver & Black

It’s a Spider-Man spinoff. Sort of.

12:30 p.m.

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg Went to a WaPo News Meeting As Movie Research

Next stop, Vulture? Please?

12:28 p.m.

On One More Light, Linkin Park Falls Apart

The nü-metal band’s seventh album leaves much to be desired.

11:40 a.m.

Cannes Review: Good Time Is a Thrilling Turn for Robert Pattinson

The new film from New York duo Josh and Benny Safdie is brutal at times, but its protagonist is not a brute.

11:22 a.m.

Mariah Carey Thought Her Movie Character, Mariah Carey, Should Deflect Bullets

Carey had a few demands while working on The House.

10:44 a.m.

Ozark Trailer: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Are Getting Dramatic in the Woods

Premiering on Netflix July 21.

9:56 a.m.

Review: The Fifth Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is a Sorry Spectacle

Do movies this loud and hectic really entertain anyone?

9:50 a.m.

How the Manchester Bombing Is Affecting the Entertainment Industry in the U.K.

Ariana Grande postponed her tour, Wonder Woman canceled its London premiere, and more.

9:41 a.m.

Sorry, Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life Isn’t Coming Until July

Stay strong, kids.

9:23 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: The Food Desert

Gretchen is living a cult leader’s dream, but it’s really her nightmare.

9:12 a.m.

Empire Season Finale Recap: Who?

That was a legitimately great twist.

9:05 a.m.

Allison Williams’s Face Is the Only Thing That Calms Ellie Kemper’s Baby

Here’s a parenting tip for you.

9:00 a.m.

The Washington Post’s David Weigel Explains Why Prog Was Rock’s Best Rebellion

The journalist takes a break from his day job as a politics reporter to discuss his new book about the rise and fall of progressive rock.

8:56 a.m.

Which Nicole Kidman Is Right for You?

The actress is starring in four very different projects at Cannes this year.

12:36 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Explains the $2 Trillion Math Error in Trump’s Budget

“There’s a simple explanation of how this happened.”

Yesterday at 11:44 p.m.

SZA’s Debut Album Ctrl Gets an Official Release Date

The wait is almost over.